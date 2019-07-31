Asante Kotoko, AshGold gear up for Africa campaign next week

Ghana’s representatives in Africa club competitions, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold have stepped up their preparations ahead of next weekend opening matches in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

Asante Kotoko won the Tier I Special Competition and will participate in the CAF Champions League while AshantiGold as winners of the Tier II will participate in the Confederation Cup.

Both teams have made new signings to boost their squads and technical team ahead of the Africa campaign which begins on the weekend of August 9, 2019.

Asante Kotoko has appointed Kjetil Zachariassenas their substantive head coach who replaces Charles Kwablah Akunnor who has been elevated to Technical Director of the club while AshantiGold have appointed Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha as their new head coach of the club.

The two teams based in the Ashanti Region have also signed some foreign players to augment their squad with Kotoko having the most number of foreign players.

Some notable names that have been signed by the two clubs are Paul Abege, a Uganda International signed by Kotoko while AshantiGold has Brazilian striker Marco Aurelio Silver Damasceno.

The two clubs have also engaged in international friendly games and have recorded wins in those game played. Kotoko defeated Burkinabe side Rahimo by 2-1 while AshantiGold defeated Rahimoby a lone goal.

With preparations far advanced by both clubs, Asante Kotoko will take on Kano Pillars in the preliminaries on August 10 while AshantiGoldtravel away to play Akonangui on August 9, 2019.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to play the first leg at the Pillar Sports Stadium next Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game and the team’s preparations, Public Relations Officer of the club Kennedy Boakye- Ansah said, “We believe Kano Pillars is a good team but Kotoko is far better than them”.

“In terms of pedigree and experience on the African continent they are no match for us but that does not mean we are going to underrate them.

“We will give them the respect they deserve. When we look at the players we have recruited through the help of our able Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei and the management we believe we will win the game”, he added.