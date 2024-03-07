Asante Kotoko assistant coach attributes President's Cup defeat to excessive respect for ASEC Mimosas

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach David Ocloo has candidly attributed their 2-1 defeat to ASEC Mimosa in the 2024 President's Cup to the team's 'too much' respect for their Ivorian opponents.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a setback with two first-half goals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, marking their second consecutive loss in the President's Cup after last year's defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak.

Ocloo expressed the team's disappointment and extended a humble plea for forgiveness from supporters, emphasising their initial goal to bring pride to Ghana.

"It is very disappointing, and hard to take, we planned to make Ghana proud today. They should forgive us. We respected them too much in the first half. Our second half was very good," said Ocloo.

The Ivorian giants showcased a proactive and determined performance in the first half, securing two crucial goals that set the tone for their triumph in the special match held as part of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.

Despite a stronger showing from Asante Kotoko in the second half, they couldn't overturn the deficit, prompting reflection on the tactical approach adopted in the initial stages of the game.

As Kotoko, currently positioned second on the Ghana Premier League log, regroup for an upcoming encounter against Karela United on Saturday afternoon, Ocloo's acknowledgment of the team's shortcomings provides insight into their commitment to learning from the experience and making necessary adjustments.