 Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo emphasises importance of victory over Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, expressed satisfaction with the team's 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League clash, emphasising the importance of securing the three points.

The Porcupine Warriors secured victory with a decisive goal from youngster Peter Amidu at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

Ocloo, speaking after the match, highlighted the team's commitment to achieving a positive result and the successful execution of their game plan.

“I told you we are going to do everything to get a decent result and thank God, we got it. I think in the first half we were on top of the game, you could see that we dominated, the boys played to our game plan but in the second half I think Goldstars came in hard, but the most important thing is the three points and we’ve got it," Ocloo remarked.

Despite the challenges posed by Gold Stars in the second half, Ocloo underlined that the most important outcome was securing the three points.

Asante Kotoko now sits in second place on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 19 games into the campaign.

Looking ahead, the Ghanaian giants are set to face Karela United in the upcoming Week 19 fixture at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, as they aim to maintain their momentum and continue their pursuit of success in the domestic top-flight.