Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo expresses disappointment following defeat to Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has voiced his disappointment following the team's 3-2 loss to Accra Lions in a recent Ghana Premier League match.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered an early setback when Blessing Asumah Dankwah netted the game's opener for Accra Lions just 11 minutes into the match. Despite Kalo Ouattara's equalizer for Kotoko before halftime, the team ultimately fell short.

In his post-match remarks, Ocloo expressed his disappointment at losing to Accra Lions.

"Yes, like you rightly said, it is very, very disappointing. But congratulations to Accra Lions, they played well and they deserved to win," he told StarTimes.

Ocloo also acknowledged Accra Lions' superior performance in terms of running, stating, "Accra Lions run more than us; football now is about running and they did it better than us today and they got the game."

The defeat marks Asante Kotoko's second consecutive loss, leading to frustration among fans, some of whom booed the players and head coach Prosper Ogum.

Despite the setback, Asante Kotoko remains in fourth place on the league standings with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by three points. Accra Lions, on the other hand, have climbed from 14th to 10th place on the table with 27 points.

As Kotoko aims to bounce back, they will face Aduana Stars in their next match on Matchday 21 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, hoping to return to winning ways and regain momentum in the league.