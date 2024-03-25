Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo urges supporters to stay loyal amid difficult times

Following Asante Kotoko's 1-0 loss to Nations FC on Sunday, assistant coach David Ocloo urged fans to remain loyal and supportive despite the challenging circumstances surrounding the team.

Playing in front of their fans at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko experienced their fourth consecutive defeat, adding to a worrying trend of five losses in six games in the second round.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Ocloo acknowledged the tough conditions faced by the team: "It’s a very difficult situation... We need some time, it will come. They should forgive us for such a result, but they should keep supporting us, and we will not disappoint them."

Addressing fears regarding the possibility of missing out on silverware this season, Ocloo reassured worried followers: "It’s not over yet... This is the time we need them most, so they shouldn’t neglect us; we will turn things around."

Assistant coach Ocloo appealed for patience amid calls from agitated supporters seeking the dissolution of the technical staff, led by head coach Dr Prosper Ogum Narteh.

Notably, Ogum has been given three games to reverse the negative trend to retain his position within the club.

While tensions grow amongst fans demanding action against the technical staff, Ocloo seeks understanding and increased loyalty from the supporters to navigate this testing phase together.