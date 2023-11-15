Asante Kotoko assistant coach expresses confidence amid poor form

Asante Kotoko coach David Ocloo, remains optimistic that the team's fortunes will change despite their current struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko are among the bottom three, with just two wins in 10 games and a recent string of three consecutive losses, leading to increased scrutiny and criticism.

Ocloo said th team have been performing well but identifies their inability to convert chances as a significant challenge. He attributes the poor form to a lack of clinical finishing by the players. Despite this setback, Ocloo is steadfast in his belief that improvements are underway.

"So far, we've been playing well but it's just that we are not clinical in front of goal. But we are still working on it, and very soon, things will change," expressed Ocloo, reflecting the coaching staff's commitment to rectifying the goal-scoring issue.

The pressure on head coach Prosper Ogum has intensified as the team continues to struggle. The recent string of defeats has led to criticism from fans and pundits alike. However, Ogum's position within the club is somewhat unique, as he is part of the Interim Management Committee overseeing the team's affairs.

As of now, Asante Kotoko operates without a formal board of directors or a management team, a departure from the structure in place during the previous season. Despite the challenging circumstances, the coaching staff and management remain determined to turn the team's fortunes around, with Ocloo's confidence in imminent change serving as a testament to their commitment.