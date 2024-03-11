Asante Kotoko assistant coach unfazed by Karela United defeat

Asante Kototo assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed confidence that his team can recover from their recent defeat to Karela United in their Ghana Premier League match.

Despite suffering their fifth away defeat of the season, Ocloo remains optimistic about his team's chances.

In an interview with StarTimes, Ocloo stated, "I'm not worried [about the defeat]; there is a game. There are more to come."

He emphasised the importance of working hard, staying determined, and focusing on their system and structure to turn things around.

"So we just have to go, work hard, be determined and more focused and play according to our system and the structure and we will come good."

Karela United's victory saw them move up to 15th place with 20 points, while Asante Kotoko dropped to third place.

Ocloo's team will face Accra Lions in their next game on Wednesday, and he believes that they can bounce back.

Ocloo's comments suggest Asante Kotoko are looking to learn from their mistakes and move forward, rather than dwelling on the defeat.