Asante Kotoko pocketed GHC 99,000 as their share of the gate proceeds in Sunday's Tier I Special Competition semi-final against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were entitled to 45% of the proceeds with Hearts of Oak also getting 45% of the ticket sales.

The remaining 10% went to the Ghana Football Association.

Kotoko beat their perennial rivals Hearts 5-4 on penalties after tying 1-1 in regulation time.