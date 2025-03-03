Asante Kotoko bans Asempa FM from covering club activities

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have banned Asempa FM, an Accra-based radio station, from covering any of their events following comments by their journalist E.K Wallace.

The Asempa FM radio presenter disclosed that staunch Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, was allegedly killed in a ghetto and transported to the Nana Kronomansah Park.

"Per my investigations, Pooley went to a popular hood, also known as a ghetto, for a casual conversation at Nsoatre. During the discussion, a dispute unrelated to football erupted. In the heat of the moment, tempers flared, and an individual named Brimah allegedly stabbed Pooley," he said on his show on Asempa FM.

"Sunsum was taking him to the hospital. On their way, Pooley noticed an ambulance at the stadium and decided to stop to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding, he shortly collapsed and died," he added.

His comment has been deemed as false by Asante Kotoko, claiming it is a calculated attempt to shield people connected to the gruesome murder of Nana Pooley.

A statement released by the club read: "The management of Asante Kotoko has, with immediate effect, all channels of Asempa FM indefinitely and has also banned the media channel from covering all organised activities of the club, effective March 3, 2025."

Pooley tragically died on February 2, 2025, following a heated moment between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC during the matchday 19 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.

Below is the full statement: