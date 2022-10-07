GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 October 2022
Asante Kotoko beat lower-tier side Kozoya SC 4-1 in friendly

Asante Kotoko eased past lower-tier side Kozoya SC in a friendly played at the team's training ground at Adako-Jachie.

A brace from Samuel Boateng and Steven Mukwala ensured Asante Kotoko secured a 4-1 win.

Uganda international Steven Mukwala scored his first two goals for the club and will be hoping to continue with this form when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

Coach Seydou Zebo used this friendly to assess his players as he focuses on building a formidable side.

 

Asante Kotoko is placed ninth on the Ghana Premier League table with four points after two matches played this season.

 

