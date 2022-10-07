Asante Kotoko beat lower-tier side Kozoya SC 4-1 in friendly

Asante Kotoko eased past lower-tier side Kozoya SC in a friendly played at the team's training ground at Adako-Jachie.

A brace from Samuel Boateng and Steven Mukwala ensured Asante Kotoko secured a 4-1 win.

Uganda international Steven Mukwala scored his first two goals for the club and will be hoping to continue with this form when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

Coach Seydou Zebo used this friendly to assess his players as he focuses on building a formidable side.

𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝘇𝗼𝘆𝗮 𝗦.𝗖 in a friendly game at Adako Jachie.#𝗔𝗞𝗦𝗖 𝟰-𝟭𝗞𝗢𝗭𝗢𝗬𝗔 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗴 ⚽️ ⚽️ 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝗸𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮 ⚽️⚽️#𝗞𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗸𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲 pic.twitter.com/Cuoh3rMuBa — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 7, 2022

Asante Kotoko is placed ninth on the Ghana Premier League table with four points after two matches played this season.