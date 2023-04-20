Asante Kotoko bemoan persistent injuries as cause of financial constraint

Asante Kotoko Communications and Brands Manager David Obeng Nyarko has spoken out about the persistent injuries suffered by players of the club, citing them as a cause of financial constraint to the club.

In an interview with Sompa FM, Nyarko revealed that Kotoko have been spending close to GHC5000 per game on taping players to prevent injuries, which have hampered the club's success this season while threatening their financial stance.

"Our season has really been hampered by injuries, almost every single player at Kotoko has faced an injury or two. A lot of factors lead to this injury situation in our league, sometimes the quality of the pitches we use, let's be frank with ourselves, these are injury-prone pitches because ideally, the pitches need to be watered before games because some of the pitches are very hard, Muntari even complained," he said.

"To prevent injuries, our medical team resorted to taping, they use to tape players in every game. Those tapes are very expensive and I can tell you that, in every game, we spend almost GHC5000 on taping our players, just to avoid injuries. Injuries have really worried us."

The Porcupines are currently eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have 47 points after 26 matches, in their ambition to win the league title. Asante Kotoko will host Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in their 27th league match.