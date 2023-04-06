Asante Kotoko board confirms CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah will not be sacked

Asante Kotoko board spokesperson Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi has confirmed that the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, will not be sacked.

This comes after reports emerged that the board had summoned Amponsah to explain why he sacked Coach Seydou Zerbo without their knowledge.

Gyamfi said that despite the proposal made by one board member to sack Amponsah, the CEO will continue his mandate.

“Whatever it is, Nana Yaw Amponsah will not be sacked now. We will not sack him,” Gyamfi said as reported by Ghanasportspage.

“Although I cannot disclose what the board discussed, I can confidently confirm that he will not be sacked. For him to be sacked or continue after his term, I will say we will cross the bridge when we get there.”

The reports also suggested that the board has voted for Nana Yaw Amponsah to continue as the club’s CEO, with six out of seven members backing him to lead the reigning Ghanaian champions.

Explaining the situation, Gyamfi said, “The vote of no confidence was passed to the motion, and the majority of the board members agreed to let the CEO continue his mandate. Six members out of seven voted for Nana Yaw Amponsah to continue as the CEO, and it’s alleged a certain chief on the board was the one pushing for that agenda.”

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC in August 2020. He has worked with four different coaches, including Maxwell Konadu, Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Seydou Zerbo, since his arrival. The Porcupine Warriors have won one Premier League under Amponsah’s administration.