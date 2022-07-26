Asante Kotoko Board Member Dr Kofi Abban extends philanthropic gesture to Mfantsipim School

Astute business magnate and a Board member of Asante Kotoko Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban has donated food items worth hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis to Mfantsipim Senior High School.

Dr Amoa-Abban is also the Founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, a Ghanaian oil and gas services business firm.

Donating the food items on behalf of the Distinguished business mogul, The Finance manager of the Rigworld Group Mr Stephen Darkwah Jnr noted that the donation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility program.

"We are here on behalf of Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban and the Rigworld Group to donate these food items as part of the company's corporate social responsibility program. We chose Mfatsipim because our Founder is a product of this esteemed school. We believe that these food items will help motivate the young men of this notable school to work hard at their studies so they can, in turn, make a valuable contribution to society".

The Headmaster of the Mfantsipim School, Rev. Ebenezer K. Aidoo on behalf of the school expressed his profound gratitude and that of the management to Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban and the Rigworld Group for their kind gesture and urged other companies to emulate the same to compliment what the government is doing.

He said, "It is obvious that I am excited to receive these items." They’ve come at the right time to supplement what the government is doing. So, I am happy for this kind gesture; it will go a long way to motivate the boys to study. I will also urge others to emulate the support given to us by Kofi Amoa-Abban and the Rigworld Group. "

Among the items which the Rigworld Group donated, include 400 hundred bags of rice, 100 bags of sugar, and 30 gallons of cooking oil to assist management of the school feed the students.

Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil and gas services business with operations across the West African sub-region and also serves as a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Below is the full speech of The Finance Manager, Stephen Adarkwah Jnr.

The headmaster, distinguished members of staff and students of Mfantsipim School, our friends from the media present, Mfantsipim School has since its establishment been the standard bearer of secondary education in Ghana. Mfantsipim has produced a number of the great leaders who have helped build and develop our nation over the years.

Today we are here on behalf of Rigworld Group to make a donation of these food items as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme. We chose Mfantsipim because our CEO, Kofi Amoa-Abban is a product of this esteemed school. It is The School that instilled discipline, a forward-thinking visionary mindset, and the hard work ethic that has led Kofi Amoa-Abban to become one of Ghana’s illustrious sons. Many young men and women look up to him as their role model, and seek to emulate him.

It is our belief that these food items will help motivate the young men of Mfantsipim to work hard at their studies so they can in turn make a valuable contribution to society. In keeping with the Mfantsipim School motto “Dwen Hwe Kan”, it is our fervent belief that caring for Ghana’s future generations is everyone’s responsibility and the Rigworld CEO hopes this endeavour will evoke an emotional response and encourage a national effort to support our youth in every way we can. May God bless Mfantsipim School, and our beloved country Ghana. Thank you all.