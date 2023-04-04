Asante Kotoko board refutes reports of Nana Yaw Amponsah’s sacking

Asante Kotoko board member Joseph Yaw Adu has denied rumours of a plan to sack the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The CEO has come under scrutiny following the team's inconsistent performances, including being knocked out of the Champions League preliminary round and currently sitting 5th on the Ghana Premier League table.

With Nana Yaw Amponsah's three-year term ending this year, reports have emerged suggesting that his tenure would not be extended.

However, Joseph Yaw Adu has stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that the rumours are mere speculation.

"There was no agenda of sacking the CEO [Nana Yaw Amponsah]. It is mere speculation," he said.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is a 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, was appointed as the CEO of Asante Kotoko in August 2020.

Asante Kotoko will play against their city rivals, King Faisal, in an outstanding game on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.