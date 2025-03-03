Asante Kotoko boycott Multimedia Group over Pooley 'ghetto' death comment

Asante Kotoko SC have come forcefully against so-called "reckless journalism" as they issue a complete boycott of the whole Multimedia Group network, Asempa FM included.

This comes after scathing commentaries broadcast on Asempa FM over the life-cutting and gruesome killing of their supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Pooley.

According to Kotoko's press statement, the program, presented by 'Prof' E.K Wallace, aimed at covering up individuals involved in the killing and spreading falsehood.

The club vehemently condemned the feature, blaming Asempa FM for derailing the efforts of the law enforcement institutions and compromising professional journalism.

The move of cutting diplomatic ties with the media outfit signifies Kotoko's zero-tolerance on misinformation and slanderous reporting.

The club cited a trend of unprofessionalism by Asempa FM, further noting that its management has always offered platforms for assault on Kotoko's officials, players, and fans.

Even as it appreciates the media as part of sports discourse, Kotoko maintained that it would never embrace platforms that spread falsehoods or belittle justice.

As the boycott takes effect, the rivalry between Multimedia Group and Kotoko remains heightened. Fans have rallied to the defence of the club, demanding justice from the media.

Meanwhile, calls for justice for Pooley grow stronger, with Kotoko vowing to pursue the truth without let or hindrance from external parties.

Below is the statement from Asante Kotoko: