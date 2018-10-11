Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong fires warning to Black Stars ahead of upcoming friendly encounter

Captain of Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong has expressed their readiness to square off against Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Black Stars was due to engage Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but it was cancelled following the dispute between the FA and government of the West African nation.

Following the cancellation of the match, managers of the team hastily arranged a friendly encounter with Asante Kotoko which is scheduled to come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, October 12.

Speaking to the Porcupine Warriors' official mouthpiece, captain Amos Frimpong is anticipating a tough clash but says they are poised to claim victory.

“It would be a difficult task, but I trust my colleagues to pull strings together to cause a surprise,” Frimpong said on asantekotokosc.com

"It is a privilege for us to play with our senior national team. We would not be pushovers; no. We are coming to prove ourselves and make a statement not just for us as Kotoko players, but also the Premier League and all local players.”

The match will mark the debut of the newly-signed head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, and Amos Frimpong insists his side will showcase a beautiful football learned under the new trainer.

“Our supporters should come in their numbers to witness good football and also urge us on to victory," continues the skipper.