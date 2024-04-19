Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim vows to turn things around

Asante Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad has voiced his concerns regarding the club’s dismal performance in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors have only managed one win, a draw, and seven defeats in their last nine games, prompting a crisis meeting with the Life Patron of the club, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a conversation with the club’s media, the skipper acknowledged their poor performance and issued an apology to their supporters.

Danlad stated, "We would first like to apologise to our supporters because we know they don’t deserve this kind of result and the things that are happening in the team. However, we want to assure them that we will do whatever it takes to turn it around."

"It’s very, very bad because a lot of us can’t even sleep and taking into context what we want to do for Asante Kotoko and our careers, this result doesn’t speak well of us the playing body. But we know it’s part of the job and the only thing we have to do is to change things around now, is to work hard and stay focused. Other than that, it could be worse."

Despite facing their worst run in history, Danlad maintained confidence in Asante Kotoko's ability to secure victory over Samartex FC in their upcoming crucial encounter on Sunday.

Both teams are aiming for success, with the Timber Lads also eyeing their first Premier League trophy. Danlad expressed, "This is the time we need our supporters and I do feel the pain of them and that of the King because I am also a supporter, but in these moments, patience is key, and I know we don’t have any excuses on Sunday and I believe we are going to win. I believe that 100%."