Asante Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad vows team's comeback amidst disappointing season start

Published on: 02 October 2023
Asante Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad has openly expressed his disappointment with the team's lackluster start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The iconic Porcupine Warriors find themselves in a rut, having failed to secure a victory in their last three matches.

With just two points garnered out of a possible nine, Kotoko has had to settle for draws in two of their home games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during this ongoing campaign.

On a tense Sunday match against Karela United, Kotoko narrowly escaped another defeat thanks to a late equalizer from Baba Yahaya.

In a bid to console worried fans and seek their continued support, Ibrahim Danlad has called for patience, acknowledging the difficulty of accepting these results.

He pledged the team's commitment to working harder and regaining the trust of their supporters. In a heartfelt social media post, he declared, "It's hard to accept the results. But we promise to work even harder and make you proud @AsanteKotoko_SC."

 

 

As things stand, Kotoko currently occupies the 17th position on the league table, trailing league leaders Bofoakwa Tano by five points.

The season may have had a rocky start, but the team remains determined to turn the tide and bring joy to their devoted fans.

 

 

 

 

