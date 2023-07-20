Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu reflects on challenging 2022/23 season

Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has opened up about the tough and challenging 2022/23 season, revealing that the players were praying for it to end quickly due to the difficulties they faced and the lack of success on the pitch.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a torrid season, facing struggles and setbacks that prevented them from clinching any major trophies. The Ghana Premier League proved to be highly competitive, and Asante Kotoko had to battle hard to secure a top-four finish.

Adding to their disappointment, the club suffered an early exit from the MTN FA Cup, bowing out in the round of 16 after a defeat to Aduana FC.

"It got to a time, about four games to end the season, we were praying that the season will come to an end quickly," revealed Boadu. "The heat at Kotoko is not easy, but we have chosen to play, and it is ours; therefore, anytime the heat comes, you know how to go about things."

The club faced additional challenges as they finished the season without a permanent head coach after the sacking of Seydou Zerbo. Abdulai Gazale stepped in as interim coach to navigate the team through the final stages of the campaign.

Despite the difficulties faced during the season, Boadu remains determined to push forward with the team and strive for success in the future. Asante Kotoko will be looking to regroup and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season, hoping for improved performances and better results.