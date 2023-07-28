Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu seals move to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi over the transfer of midfielder and captain Richard Boadu.

The central midfielder is heading to Libya after a decent season, where he made 30 appearances, scoring twice and providing five assists in the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking midfielder joined the Ghanaian giants in September 2021 from Medeama SC for an undisclosed amount.

Boadu was made captain at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, replacing defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail, who left the club.

The midfielder is leaving the Porcupine Warriors with the record number of tackles in the team, most duels won, and eight man of the match in the last campaign.

He played an instrumental role when Kotoko claimed the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League title, the first time they won the championship in eight years.