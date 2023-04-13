Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu to miss Berekum Chelsea clash

Asante Kotoko will have to face Berekum Chelsea in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match without their captain, Richard Boadu, due to suspension.

Boadu, a tough-tackling midfielder, has accumulated yellow cards and will be forced to sit out the game against Chelsea.

The match is set to take place on Friday at Golden City Park, where the Berekum-based club will host the Porcupine Warriors for matchday 26 of the domestic top-flight.

Kotoko will be hoping to secure their first win in Berekum in two seasons, but without their captain, it will undoubtedly be a challenging task.

Boadu has been a key player for Kotoko this season, despite the club's inconsistent performance. His absence will be a significant blow to the team as they look to climb up the Ghana Premier League standings. Currently, they are in fourth place with 39 points after 25 matches into the campaign.

Kotoko will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by Boadu's suspension. The team will need a strong performance to secure a victory against Chelsea and keep their hopes of a higher finish alive.

It remains to be seen who will take Boadu's place in the starting lineup, but the team will undoubtedly be looking for a leader to step up and guide them to victory