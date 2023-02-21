Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah blames team's inconsistent form on injuries 

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has come to defense of under fire coach Seydou Zerbo following the team's inconsistent run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last two games and are currently seven points behind league leaders Aduana Stars on the Ghana Premier League table.

Nana Yaw Amponsah in an interview states Coach Seydou Zerbo has been unlucky due to the injuries affecting his team.

According to him, the Burkinabe coach sometimes struggles to raise a 20-man squad for a game.

“Many times we do not consider other factors before criticizing.We have failed to consistently produce the same team hence playing a lot of players mid shift leaving the coach to always improvise", Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM in an interview.

"Anytime we have a good results with the hope of keeping the consistency,we record injuries or suspensions".

He added: "Sometimes I pity the coaches,we need to improve as a team but I pity the coaches because sometimes getting a 20-man squad is a problem.”

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United on match day 19 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their next game.