Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah denies board feud rumours

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has dismissed reports of having a feud with the board of directors of the club.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Amponsah refuted claims that he disrespects the board and stated that he has never disrespected anybody in his life.

"There are claims I don’t respect the board of Kotoko but that is false. We have a board of 12, I don’t think you will get more than three to tell you I don’t respect. Jesus Christ was even crucified so I don’t expect everyone to love me. Arrogance will never form part of my life because I lost two brothers who did not wake up from their sleep," he said.

Amponsah was appointed as the CEO of Asante Kotoko in August 2020 on a three-year term, which will expire this year.

However, doubts have been raised about his extension due to the club's unimpressive season.

Kotoko are currently outside the top four and eight points adrift of top spot with four games remaining. The team also exited the FA Cup in the early knockout round.