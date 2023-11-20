Asante Kotoko challenge GFA decision on GHS80,000 fine for misconduct

Asante Kotoko have officially contested the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) decision to impose a GHS80,000 fine on the club for misconduct during their away game against Nations FC on October 22.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee found Kotoko guilty after seats were broken and thrown onto the field, attributing the disturbance to Kotoko fans.

In a statement released by Kotoko, the club expressed their disagreement with the decision, claiming that the GFA Disciplinary Committee failed to consider the club's defence and based its verdict solely on the Match Officials' report.

The statement further highlights discrepancies, such as the alleged involvement of Equipment Officer Issah Amadu, who was not designated to be on the bench during the match.

Kotoko emphasised their request to appear in person alongside the match officials to understand the basis of their report, a plea that was not granted by the GFA. The club maintains that the decision does not accurately represent the events during the match.

The statement concludes by stating that Kotoko will not provide further comments on the matter, underscoring their dissatisfaction with the GFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.

Additionally, the club revealed that they were fined GHS5,000 for misconduct charges related to their match against Karela FC on October 1, 2023, played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.