Asante Kotoko charged by Ghana FA with misconduct following alleged fans behaviour

Asante Kotoko SC have been charged by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee with a breach of Section 16 of the Disciplinary Code, 2019 and Section 34 (6) (d) of the Ghana Premier League regulations.

This follows the alleged inappropriate behaviour of their fans towards match officials in the match day 23 encounter against Nations FC on Monday night.

It is also alleged that the club's social media commentary on the match officials in the same fixture constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.

The Porcupine Warriors have until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to respond to the charges.

A first-half goal by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie saw the newly-promoted side beat Kotoko 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko are currently winless in their last five matches in the premiership, losing all of them in the process. They have dropped to the 9th position on the league standings.