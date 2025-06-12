Asante Kotoko chasing Bechem United duo Francis Acquah and Aziz Haruna Dari

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in Bechem United duo Francis Acquah and Dari Aziz Haruna.

The Porcupine Warriors are keen on augmenting their squad for the new campaign, with Acquah and Aziz Haruna emerging as top targets for the club.

Kotoko have already initiated talks with Bechem United for the acquisition of the players this summer. The Ghanaian giants view Acquah and Aziz Haruna as quality players, who can solidify their team next season.

Acquah, who is a defender enjoyed an amazing season with the Hunters in the just ended Premier League campaign, making 25 appearances, scoring one goal and serving an assist across the period.

Goalkeeper Aziz Haruna established himself as one of the outstanding shot-stopper in the league, making 28 appearances, conceding 19 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

Kotoko appears to be planning for life after captain Frederick Asare, with contract extension looking impossible.

The duo contract with Bechem United expires in August, with Kotoko pushing to snap up their services before the start of the new season.