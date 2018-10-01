Asante Kotoko chief confirms Charles Akunnor three-year signing

Deputy Accra representative of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwa has confirmed that his outfit has signed Charles Akunnor on a three-deal.

The ex-Ashantigold coach will replace coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned after seven months in charge of the Porcupine Warriors.

C.K. Akunnor reached an agreement with the management of Asante Kotoko on Friday before penning a deal on Monday.

"I can confirm he has signed for 3 years and will be unveiled on Wednesday," Nana Kwame Dankwa told Oyerepa FM.

"This will be done after he has been introduced to the playing body."

The former Dreams FC coach led AshantiGold to second place after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier but parted ways with the club following reports of a rift between him and the CEO of the club.

The 44-year-old has enormous experience on the local terrain, having coached Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and AshantiGold.