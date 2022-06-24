Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah attributes title success to Dubai pre-season tour

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has attributed the club's Ghana Premier League title success to the club's pre-season tour in Dubai.

Prior to the start of the season, the Porcupine Warriors travelled to Dubai, where they played a number of friendly games to get in shape.

Nana Yaw Amponsah told Asempa FM today that the team's pre-season outside the country helped them win the championship.

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai and the teams we played were good sides. It helped us ahead of the season. People questioned our decision but it paid,” Amponsah said.

Although another pre-season abroad is being considered, Amponsah said that nothing has been decided.

Title victory means Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

Last weekend, Kotoko's playing body and the technical team paid a visit to the former Ghana President and the club's former board chairman John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.

Kufour, the club’s former board chairman, encouraged the team to stick together. He expects nothing but unity among the players, which will spur them on to win more trophies.

“I congratulate you for winning the league, am urging you to do well in Africa as you did in winning the Ghana Premier League.”

“The team must always stay focus and united if they want to achieve success, “he said.