Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah laments lack of lessons learned from May 9 disaster

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has expressed his disappointment over the lack of progress made in curbing hooliganism in the Ghanaian local league.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview on Wednesday, exactly 22 years after the May 9 stadium disaster, Amponsah said that the continued incidents of violence were proof that lessons had not been learned from the tragic event.

“Hooliganism still continues unabated in our league. Recently, we saw what happened to Tamale City. It’s been happening at various venues. Each of the 22 years that have passed, we have witnessed hooliganism in our league [and] it means we have not learnt from that incident,” Amponsah lamented.

The May 9 disaster occurred during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, now known as the Accra Sports Stadium. The tragedy claimed the lives of 126 people, making it the worst stadium disaster ever to occur in Africa.

Despite efforts to improve safety measures and curb violence, incidents of hooliganism and attacks continue to plague the local league. Amponsah called on all stakeholders to work together to address the issue and prevent future tragedies.

He also emphasised the need for proper training and education for security personnel and fans alike to ensure that matches are conducted in a safe and secure environment.