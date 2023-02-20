Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah pities coaches over lack of team consistency

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah has expressed sympathy for the coaches in charge of the team due to the club's inconsistency in producing the same team for a longer period of time.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Amponsah stated that this is a major problem affecting the team and leaves the coaches with limited time to strategize. He added that critics often fail to consider this factor before making negative comments about the team.

"Many times, we do not consider other factors before criticising. We have failed to consistently produce the same team, hence playing a lot of players mid-shift leaving the coach to always improvise. We need to improve as a team, but I pity the coaches sometimes," Amponsah said.

Over the weekend, Asante Kotoko had the opportunity to close the gap on Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars.

However, the team was only able to draw goalless with Nsoatreman FC, forcing them to share the spoils with the opposing team.