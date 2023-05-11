Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals how he convinced Danlad Ibrahim to reject Al Hilal move

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed how he convinced goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to stay at the club despite interest from Al Hilal in Sudan.

Ibrahim, who was part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad, had initially decided to leave Kotoko for Al Hilal, prompting the club to bring in Cameroonian shot-stopper Moise Pouaty. However, Amponsah pleaded with Ibrahim to stay and reminded him of his importance to the team.

"I gave a lot of factors why he (Danlad) must stay at Kotoko. I told him, you are Kotoko and CHAN number one goalkeeper, you will also go to the World Cup but if you leave Kotoko, there is no guarantee that you are going to get playing time and could lose your slots. Danlad thanked me after staying at the club," Amponsah explained in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

He also emphasized that while the club doesn't just cash in on players, they cannot prevent a player from leaving if they decide to do so.

Since Ibrahim's decision to stay, he has been facing competition from Frederick Asare, who has been performing well in his absence.

However, Ibrahim remains an important member of the team and is grateful for Amponsah's intervention.

Kotoko are sixth in the league and they must win their remaining four games to be crowned champions for the second straight season