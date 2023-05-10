Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals management's hand was forced in Seydou Zerbo sacking

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that the decision to fire Seydou Zerbo was made under pressure from fans, despite the management's desire to keep him on as head coach.

Zerbo took charge after Prosper Narteh Ogum left at the end of last season, during which Kotoko secured their first league title in eight years.

However, the Burkinabe coach was sacked after a disappointing start to the new campaign, culminating in a 2-0 loss to Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Amponsah said the management was content with Zerbo's performance, but concerns were raised about potential fan attacks.

"We wanted Seydou Zerbo to stay as the head coach of the club but we picked up information that he would be attacked by the fans," Amponsah said.

"Even before we sacked him, we still had the chance to win the Premier League title, and if you bring in a new coach, we were not sure if he would make that impact we want. But we had no option but to sack him because, at a point, there is a fact that the CEO must be sacrificed or the coach."

The decision proved costly for Kotoko, as they have struggled to mount a serious title challenge this season, currently sitting in sixth place with 44 points after 30 matches. With only four games left to play, they sit eight points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.