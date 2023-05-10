Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah urges fans to be patient amidst unimpressive season

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has urged fans of the club to exercise patience following the team's unimpressive campaign this season.

Currently in sixth position with 44 points after 30 matches, the defending champions are on the verge of losing the Ghana Premier League title and have already been eliminated from the FA Cup competition.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Amponsah acknowledged that the team has not lived up to expectations this season but called on fans to remain supportive as the club seeks to turn things around.

"I will thank Kotoko fans for the support thus far, without them we wouldn’t have being where we are. We are sorry for the disappointment this season. Regardless of everything, we need their support because a friend in need is a friend indeed. We will plead with them to have patience with us and the players. It is painful," he said.

Kotoko will face off against relegated Kotoku Royals this weekend in their next Ghana Premier League fixture.