Asante Kotoko claim record-extending ninth President’s Cup after comeback victory against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko extended their dominance as the most successful club in the history of the President’s Cup on Sunday, beating Hearts of Oak to claim a ninth trophy.

The record-extending triumph did not come easily as the Porcupine Warriors had to fight to come from behind to overcome their arch-rivals.

In a match filled with drama, including a goalkeeping blunder, an own goal, a missed penalty, and a disallowed goal, the Porcupine Warriors showed resilience to extend their unbeaten run against Hearts to six games.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the first half, capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Mohamed Camara.

However, Kotoko responded strongly in the second half. Defender Konadu Yiadom turned a cross into his own net to bring the Porcupine Warriors level. Moments later, Kwame Opoku punished poor defending with a simple finish to make it 2-1.

Hearts thought they had equalised late on, but their goal was ruled out for offside, an incident that sparked protest from fans, with missiles thrown onto the pitch. Emmanuel Amankwah then missed a penalty that could have forced a shootout.

After the victory on Sunday, Kotoko have now won the President’s Cup nine times; in 1973, 1984, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2025,

The second most successful side in the history of the President’s Cup is Hearts of Oak, with six trophies.