Asante Kotoko close in on signing Seth Kwadwo to bolster midfield

Asante Kotoko are on the verge of signing talented midfielder Seth Kwadwo, who recently parted ways with Bechem United following the expiration of his contract.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite with his consistent performances and flair in midfield. Despite injury setbacks during the recently ended season, he still managed 11 league appearances after recovering in the second half of the campaign.

Kwadwo enjoyed a standout debut season in 2022/23, winning Bechem United’s Player of the Season award with 3 goals, 10 assists and six MVPs. He followed that up with an even stronger showing the next year, notching 14 goal involvements and earning a call-up to the Black Galaxies.

While Bibiani Gold Stars and Nations FC have shown strong interest, reports from Kessben FM suggest the midfielder has agreed in principle to join Kotoko. With the Porcupine Warriors expected to part ways with key midfielders like Justice Blay and Samuel Tenedu, Kwadwo is seen as a key piece in their rebuild.

He is currently on holiday but is expected to make a final decision soon.