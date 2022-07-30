Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Asante Kotoko close to signing RTU attacker David  Abagna 

Published on: 30 July 2022
Asante Kotoko close to signing RTU attacker David  Abagna 

Asante Kotoko are reportedly close to signing Real Tamale United midfielder David Abagna.

The Porcupine Warriors are in advanced negotiations with the attacker, and an agreement is expected in the coming days.

Kotoko believe Abagna will be an excellent addition to their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League season.

Abagna joined Northern Giants at the start of the 2021/22 season and performed admirably until an injury derailed his campaign.

He was named to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year. It was in Cameroon that he picked up the injury.

Abagna scored nine goals in 16 Ghana Premier League games, making him RTU's top scorer as they maintained their top-flight status.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more