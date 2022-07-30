Asante Kotoko close to signing RTU attacker David  Abagna 

Asante Kotoko are reportedly close to signing Real Tamale United midfielder David Abagna.

The Porcupine Warriors are in advanced negotiations with the attacker, and an agreement is expected in the coming days.

Kotoko believe Abagna will be an excellent addition to their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League season.

Abagna joined Northern Giants at the start of the 2021/22 season and performed admirably until an injury derailed his campaign.

He was named to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year. It was in Cameroon that he picked up the injury.

Abagna scored nine goals in 16 Ghana Premier League games, making him RTU's top scorer as they maintained their top-flight status.