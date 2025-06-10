Asante Kotoko closing in on Bibiani Goldstars forward Charles Gyamfi Amofa

Bibiani Goldstars attacker Charles Gyamfi Amofa is set to join Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko following an impressive campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are keen on strengthening their team for the upcoming season, and Gyamfi, who enjoyed an amazing season with Goldstars has emerged as a top transfer target for the Ghanaian giants.

The 25-year-old attacker made 25 appearances in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier league campaign, scoring one goal and delivering an assist across the period.

Camara played a pivotal role, contributing to Bibiani Goldstars’ historic Ghana Premier League success in the just ended season. Goldstars secured the domestic top-flight at the weekend after triumphing over Accra Lions at the Duns Park.

According to reports, the Porcupine Warriors are advancing in talks to secure the signature of Camara, who is one of the most sought-after players in the Ghanaian scene following an impressive performance.

The attacker has attracted a lot of interest due to his swashbuckling performance, but it appears Kotoko are clear favourites to land the forward this summer.

Camara joined Bibiani Goldstars back in September 2021 and has since established himself as a key member of the team.