Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale facing Ghana FA rap over 'pre-determined' results comment

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale could be hauled before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association over his sensational claim of a 'pre-determined' result following his side2's 1-1 stalemate at home to Karela United on Monday.

The young gaffer was fuming with rage after his side failed to pick maximum points at home for the third consecutive time at home this season.

He suggested the match was compromised after claiming a 'predicted results' prior to the Premier League game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"I don't usually like discussing officiating officials, but today I feel compelled to speak up," Gazale stated.

"Because based on what's happening, it seems like this result was predetermined before the match, as if the technical teams are influencing the outcomes. Take, for instance, the substitution I made. If you don't understand the game, it may appear as if I simply handed the match over."

"Imagine someone blatantly handling the ball, and you only give them a card, while the player who was fouled, you claim it was normal or too late to give them a second yellow card. It's unfortunate that things unfolded this way, and I believe that some of the decisions made on the pitch were not correct," Abdulai Gazale expressed to StarTimes.

The comment has sparked controversy in the country amid talks of a potential match-fixing claim against the two sides.

He could be hauled before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA to provide proof of his serious allegation.

Despite squandering numerous goal-scoring opportunities, the Porcupine Warriors managed to take the lead in the 28th minute when Mohammed Ganiu inadvertently directed Solomon Sarfo Taylor's low cross into his own net.

However, the visitors equalised through Fatawu Mohammed in the 81st minute, resulting in a draw at full-time.

With 48 points, the record holders of the Ghana Premier League currently occupy the 4th position in the table and will be dethroned as champions.

Their next fixture will be against Accra Lions in the capital, followed by their final match of the season against Dreams FC in Kumasi.