Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale hails team's performance in victory over Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko interim coach Abdul Gazale has praised his team for their impressive performance in their 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors secured the crucial three points at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, bouncing back after their previous defeat to Chelsea.

Isaac Mintah opened the scoring for Aduana Stars in the 26th minute, but Stephen Mukwala equalized for Kotoko in the 38th minute. Ivorian attacker Eric Zeze then scored the winner in the 48th minute, securing the victory for the home side.

Speaking in an interview with StarTimes after the game, Gazale commended his players for following his instructions and playing according to plan. He also highlighted the outstanding saves made by goalkeeper Frederick Asare during the match.

"We started the game slowly but came into the game strongly," Gazale said. "I must commend Frederick Asare for some good saves that he made during the game. We conceded an early goal but we came back into the game strongly and credit to the players because they played according to instructions and did exactly what I wanted them to do on the pitch."

Kotoko are now in fourth place on the league table with 42 points and will face Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.