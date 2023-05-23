Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale maintains hope in title race

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale has expressed his determination to keep fighting for the Ghana Premier League title despite the team's recent challenges.

Following a 3-1 victory over Kotoku Royals, Gazale believes there is still a chance for his side to lift the trophy with three matches remaining in the season.

After enduring a winless streak that saw them drop out of the top four, Gazale remains optimistic about their chances.

He acknowledged the seven-point gap between his team and league leaders Medeama SC but highlighted the importance of winning their remaining matches and hoping for slip-ups from their rivals.

In a post-match interview, Gazale said, "For sure, when you look at the table now, we are in fourth place. If we are able to pick up nine points from the three remaining games, it would give us 12 points. We are hoping that at least one of the teams at the top will drop either one or three points, and we can still make it."

While facing strong competition from Aduana Stars and Bechem United, Gazale's side remain determined to finish the season on a high note. Their final games are against Karela United, Accra Lions, and Dreams FC.