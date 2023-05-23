Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale praises striker Mfegue Omgba's after brace against Kotoku Royals

Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Abdul Gazale has commended striker Mfegue Omgba for his impressive display in the team's match against relegated Kotoku Royals.

Gazale revealed that Omgba was not initially prepared to start the game but delivered a standout performance, scoring two goals in the 8th and 28th minutes.

Despite Omgba's initial readiness concerns, Gazale recognized the striker's valuable experience and urged him to contribute to the team's efforts on the pitch. The coach explained the circumstances that led to Omgba's inclusion, stating, "Because of the nature of our injury list and Mukwala pulling out of the squad during our last training session, we had no other option but to start him."

Omgba's contribution proved crucial as Kotoko secured a 3-1 victory over Kotoku Royals. Alongside Omgba's brace, Rocky Dwamena added a goal in the 49th minute, while Richard Dzikoe scored the consolation goal for Kotoku Royals in the 36th minute.

Following his notable performance in the match, Omgba's goal tally for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season now stands at three.

Despite three games remaining and being seven points leaders Medeama, Kooko haven't given up on winning the title again this season after winning it last season.