Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale upset over ‘predicted results’ in draw against Karela United

Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Abdul Gazale has expressed his frustration following what he referred to as "predicted results" after his side's draw with Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by the relegation-threatened team at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, May 29, much to Gazale's discontent.

"I don't usually like discussing officiating officials, but today I feel compelled to speak up," Gazale stated.

"Because based on what's happening, it seems like this result was predetermined before the match, as if the technical teams are influencing the outcomes. Take, for instance, the substitution I made. If you don't understand the game, it may appear as if I simply handed the match over."

"Imagine someone blatantly handling the ball, and you only give them a card, while the player who was fouled, you claim it was normal or too late to give them a second yellow card. It's unfortunate that things unfolded this way, and I believe that some of the decisions made on the pitch were not correct," Abdulai Gazale expressed to StarTimes.

Despite squandering numerous goal-scoring opportunities, the Porcupine Warriors managed to take the lead in the 28th minute when Mohammed Ganiu inadvertently directed Solomon Sarfo Taylor's low cross into his own net.

However, the visitors equalised through Fatawu Mohammed in the 81st minute, resulting in a draw at full-time.

With 48 points, the record holders of the Ghana Premier League currently occupy the 4th position in the table and will be dethroned as champions.

Their next fixture will be against Accra Lions in the capital, followed by their final match of the season against Dreams FC in Kumasi.