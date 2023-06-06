Asante Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale aims to end season as runners-up

Interim head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has revealed that his target is to finish the season in second position on the league standings.

With just a game to end the season, The Porcupine Warriors are currently in 4th position on the league standings with 51 points.

Gazale's mission may be difficult but not impossible. The defending champions are 3 points behind second placed Bechem United and 2 points behind third placed Aduana Stars.

Should these two teams lose their matches on the final day of the season, then Kotoko can move into second if they win against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 11 2023.

"Well it's just about the mindset because getting to the end part of the league there are so many things going on and then we needed to get ourselves in a good position position. Because we know mathematically we are out of the first in the league table so we have to find ourself in the comfort zone. We are expecting to be in the second place in the league table," Gazale told Kessben Sports.

