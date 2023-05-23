Asante Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale remains confident club can defend Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko SC stop gap coach Abdulai Gazale remains confident the club can retain the Ghana Premier League title following their victory over Kotoku Royals FC on Monday afternoon.

The defending champions claimed a comfortable 3-1 triumph against the relegated Royals to move up to the fourth position on the league standings.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue Rodrigue scored twice, and another goal from Rocky Dwanema ensured the Porcupine Warriors remain in contention in the title chase.

Kotoko are now trailing the league leaders Medeama SC by just six points, and there are three matches left for the season to close.

Gazale believes Kotoko can be crowned champions again if they win all of the remaining games while some others also slumber.

"We are definitely in contention for the league title. If we can secure the remaining nine points and one of the top teams falters, we still have a chance to win the league," the coach affirmed.

The Porcupines will take on Karela United FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the next round before facing Accra Lions and Dreams FC in the subsequent matches.