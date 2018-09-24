Asante Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron bemoans officiating in defeat against AshantiGold

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron has expressed his disappointment in officiating during his side's 3-2 loss against AshantiGold on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors rallied from two goals draw with their regional rivals but a last-gasp penalty from Ivorian Richard Djodi helped the Obuasi-based side secure win at the Len Clay Stadium.

In an interview with the media after the match, stop-gap coach of Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron lamented on the late penalty awarded to their rivals.

“We didn’t not lose the game, as for the numbers you may say it’s 3-2 , but from my point of view we didn’t lose , we were down by two goals and our boys showed a very good fighting spirit and equalized. Even their own fans were surprised with the penalty the referee gave them”

“Still things are not well with officiating with our game. These are some of the things by now people should have learned something, people don’t have to go and influence the referees or the fourth referees when the game is on course. From what I saw, I saw some one influencing the referee when the game was 2-2, because they were panicking” Akakpo Patron complained.

Akapo Patron also sent a strong warning to club officials if they want the betterment of the game.

” If we want our football to be okay, we should leave only the technical staff to do their work, the players also to do their work and people who are behind to do their work very well. No body should go and influence official when the game is going on”