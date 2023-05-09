Asante Kotoko coach blames defender for late goal conceded against Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko interim coach, Abdul Gazale, has expressed disappointment in defender Sherif Mohammed's decision-making after the team conceded a late goal in their game against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The match, which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 30, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor gave Asante Kotoko the lead, but Abednego Tetteh scored a late equalizer for Bibiani Gold Stars. Tetteh headed in a cross from the right flank, with Sherif Mohammed allowing Prince Owusu to let the cross in.

In a post-match interview with StarTimes, Abdul Gazale criticized Sherif's performance, saying he "needed to close in the gap but he kept on moving back until the opponent got the cross in the area and it caused a goal."

Kotoko have only won one of their last six games in the league and are currently eight points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.

Kotoko's next match is against relegated Kotoku Royals on Sunday in Dawu.