Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor jabs Hearts of Oak after Special Competition semifinal triumph

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Akonnor has aimed a swipe at coach Kim Grant following their victory over Hearts of Oak in the semifinals of the Special Competition on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors advanced to the final of the competition after beating the Phobians 5-4 on penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Kotoko coach Akonnor threw a potshot at Hearts coach Kim Grant who prior to the match had claimed his outfit purchase strategic players whiles the former buy nonstrategic players.

"I came with nonstrategic players and I have won against those who sign strategically," Akonnor stated.

Asante Kotoko will face Karela United in the final of the NC Tier 1 Special Cup on Sunday, June 30.