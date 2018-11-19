Asante Kotoko coach CK Akunnor expresses concern over minimum information about CAF Confederation Cup opponents

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwabla Akunor is worried over the minimum information about their CAF Confederations Cup opponents.

Asante Kotoko will face the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Edding Sports and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of Africa's second their competition.

Edding Sports and Lion Blesse will play the final on November 25th, with the winner arriving three days later to play Asante Kotoko.

Coach C.K Akunor is concerned about the lack of enough information on both clubs.

“We have the videos of the two Cameroonian clubs who are playing in the finals. As at now we don’t know our opponents.

“We are worried because we need to know more about our opponents. Once we know them we can start to plan. We hoping to know them by the end of the week” C.K Akonnor told the media after their friendly game against WAFA on Sunday.