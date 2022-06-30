Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum loses father 

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced the death of his father Dr Lamptey.

The former West African Football Academy [WAFA] gaffer confirmed the sad news early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the former WAFA Coach, Dr Lamptey had an impact on his academic career.

"Hmmm, it was extremely difficult to accept you are no more. Oh, death!"

"Rest well my father, lecturer, and mentor. Dr. Lamptey, da yie. You will forever be in my heart."

The enterprising gaffer just recently ended Asante Kotoko's seven-year league abeyance after leading them to the title in the just-finished season.

Prosper Ogum will be expected to lead the club to their Africa campaign [CAF Champions League] next season.

The other funeral arrangements are to be communicated in the coming days.

Our deep condolences to the entire family.