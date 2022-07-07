Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum reacts to interests from foreign clubs 

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has promised to see out his contract with the club despite confirming interests from foreign clubs.

The former WAFA coach signed a two-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors and has a year remaining on his current contract.

After winning the Ghana Premier League in his first season in charge of the club, the Kotoko coach has confirmed interest from some foreign clubs.

“I have a two-year contract with Kotoko and I will respect it", he said on Cape Coast-based radio station ATL FM.

"Although some teams outside Ghana have requested my services, I am for Kotoko and I love serving them'.

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum will be in charge of the team for their CAF Champions League campaign next season.

He is currently at the camp of the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the CHAN qualifiers.

Coach Ogum was recently awarded the Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday.